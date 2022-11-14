Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals (DC) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League for all-rounder Aman Khan, who will be making move to DC from KKR.

Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the trade via a statement on Monday.

"Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2023. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 IPL Auction. He played 14 matches and picked 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36 and scored 120 runs in the last edition," said the statement from the league.

"Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman, who made his IPL debut last season for KKR was acquired for INR 20 Lakh in the 2022 IPL Auction," added the statement.

Earlier, for the upcoming IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans transferred fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as announced by the Indian Premier League.

The New Zealand pacer took 12 wickets in 13 games for the Gujarat Titans, including a 4-wicket haul.

Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was also moved by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

He was a substitute for England batter Jason Roy in the Gujarat Titans lineup for the 2022 IPL, however, he did not participate in any games in the prior campaign.

In the IPL 2022, DC had finished at fifth position in the season, with 14 points and seven wins in 14 games.

On the other hand, KKR had finished at number seven on the table, with 12 points and six wins in 14 games. (ANI)

