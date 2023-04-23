New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday named Priyam Garg as the replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti is ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 after sustaining a lower back stress fracture," IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

"Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti's replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 14 IPL games for SRH across three seasons," IPL said in a statement.

Nagarkoti was selected to the KKR squad for the 2018 IPL season. Unfortunately, a back ailment kept him out of action for over a year, with the majority of his time spent in rehabilitation. He joined the Delhi Capitals camp in the 2022 season after being acquired for Rs 1.10 crore by the franchise. However, the 23-year-old only played one game last year.

Garg has previously participated in the IPL. In his 17 IPL appearances, he scored 251 runs at an average of 15.29.

Talking about DC, Delhi snapped their five-game losing streak last time around, with a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

