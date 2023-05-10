Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI): Gujarat Titans, the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, will don lavender jerseys during their last home game of the 2023 season. The Hardik Pandya-led side will don the lavender jerseys against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolizing all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Gujarat Titans aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasizing the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer, as per a press release from the team.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans stated, "Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to drive positive change and contribute to the global fight against cancer."

Globally, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death, leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26 per cent, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21 per cent increase. In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakhs, with an anticipated 12.8 per cent rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

Gujarat Titans' captain, Hardik Pandya said, "Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle."

Earlier this year, the team launched its fitness initiative called Race with the Titans - which is designed to encourage a fitter lifestyle. The latest initiative builds on that with the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad giving Gujarat Titans' fans and the cricket community an opportunity to come together and show their support towards this essential cause. Through this initiative, the Gujarat Titans hope to inspire people to learn more about cancer prevention and the necessary lifestyle changes along with regular screening for early detection that can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Currently, Gujarat Titans is at the top of the points table with eight wins and three losses in 11 matches. This translates to a total of 16 points. Their next match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 12. (ANI)

