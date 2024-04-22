Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Currently, the Royals stand in the top place of the IPL 2024 table with 12 points after winning 6 of 7 matches. They are coming into this game after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 2 wickets.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise hold the seventh place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points after winning 3 of 7 matches. In their last game of the tournament, MI clinched a 9-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

MI skipper said that Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla come in the playing eleven.

"We are gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket. It's a very surreal feeling to play the 100th game for the franchise, started my journey with MI, I'm very grateful. We got three changes - Nuwan, Wadhera and Piyush Chawla come in. Shepherd, Madhwal, and Shreyas Gopal go out," Pandya said.

Meanwhile, Samson said that Sandeep Sharma will replace Kuldeep Sen in the Rajasthan Royals' playing eleven.

"We had a slightly different idea about the toss so it's okay. You know the nature of the tournament, it's a very long tournament, we had a five-day break and we discussed about our plans, it's about focusing on the system and the process. We have played lots of games here, we know how the wicket behaves. MI are known to come back hard in the tournament so we have to play well. We have had Sandeep Sharma back to our side and Kuldeep Sen misses out," Samson said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

