Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the New Zealand cricketers Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra joined the five-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp. Santner made his debut in the 2019 season, and following that the bowling allrounder picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.88. Meanwhile, he scored 56 runs while batting in 8 innings. Adorable! Andre Russell Hugs KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and Mentor Gautam Gambhir After Joining Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of the Kiwi trio joining the squad.

Kiwi Trio Joins Chennai Super Kings Squad Ahead of IPL 2024

Mitchell made his IPL debut for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 2022 season, following that he could play only 2 matches, in which he scored 33 runs. In the 2023 season, the 32-year-old failed to take part in the tournament after suffering an injury. On the other hand, in the 2024 season, Ravindra will make his debut in the T20 tournament.

CSK's preparatory camp began on March 2, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki joining the camp at Chepauk. CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery. Conways sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand's third T20I against Australia. IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Can Turn the Tide for Sunrisers Hyderabad This Season, Says Irfan Pathan.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the IPL 2024, at Chepauk, on March 22.

CSK IPL Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

