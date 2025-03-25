Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Following the thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals vice-captain Faf Du Plessis expressed his take on much-debated Impact Player rule and how the finish reminded of him of a classic South Africa versus Australia clash back in 2006.

Ashutosh Sharma pulled a heist for ages, coming in at 65/5 while chasing 210 and producing a memorable partnership with Vipraj Nigam to help DC make a highly unlikely comeback and secure the game by one wicket at Vizag on Monday. The uncapped batter displayed brilliant hitting ability and extreme calm in a situation that could have left even some of the top talents struggling for runs and belief.

Speaking after the match, Faf said that when DC needed six in five balls, the single that Mohit Sharma took was the "most important" of his life and reminded him of the single that former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini took to put Mark Boucher on strike to hit the winning runs during a monumental 435-run-chase at Johannesburg.

"Unbelievable, it reminded me a little bit of the 438 game against Australia when Makhaya [Ntini] got that important single towards the end. That is probably the best and most important single that Mohit Sharma has ever taken in his life - beautiful forward defence, just pushing it into the gap. What a story to get the big man back on strike to hit it for six," said Faf.

Ashutosh had an explosive 55-run stand in 22 balls with Vipraj when DC needed 97 runs in 45 balls with four wickets in hand. When Vipraj was dismissed for a brilliant 39 in 15 balls (five fours and two sixes), the equation went down to 42 in 24 balls, which Ashutosh chased down.

Faf also said that while a lot of players will complain about the Impact Player rule, it is there for matches like these where a team is "completely dead and buried".

Faf was in awe of the uncapped Indian duo's exploits on a pitch that he claimed was not an easy one.

"As an overseas player, one thing that is remarkable for me to watch is the number of Indian players that are so powerful and they got the ability to just strike the ball so easily. It was not an easy pitch. There was a lot going on, but the two boys at the back end there, just the way they came in and just effortless hitting boundaries," he added.

Faf recalled when DC had lost five wickets for 65 runs and with the way the ball was gripping, he felt that chasing down 210 was an "almost impossible task".

"But it is even great for the old brain of mine just to make sure that you can never be out of a game completely. The extra batter really makes a big difference," he added.

"I am definitely going to drink some more masala tea to make sure I can hit the ball like the boys do at the end," he concluded.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. While DC got Aiden Markram for cheap (15 in 13 balls), Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran made sure DC regretted their decision to put LSG to bat, bullying with their bowlers with towering sixes and elegant boundaries. Both had an 87-run stand for the second wicket, with Marsh gone for 72 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

Pooran stuck around for a bit, before he was undone by Mitchell Starc (3/42). By that time, he had done enough damage by scoring 75 in just 30 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. DC bowlers made a comeback in the back-end of the innings, reducing LSG to 209/8 in their 20 overs, getting skipper Rishabh Pant (0), Pooran, Ayush Badoni (4) and Shardul Thakur (0) quickly. Miller was left unbeaten at 27* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) also got crucial wickets for DC, while Vipraj and Mukesh Kumar got one each.

During the run-chase, DC lost half their side for 65, despite Faf (29 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Axar Patel (22 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) attempting a rebuild after DC was reduced to 7/3.

Ashutosh then had a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Vipraj (39 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes). After that, the batter pulled off the chase almost single-handedly with a wicket and three balls left.

Shardul, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

Ashutosh was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

