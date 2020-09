New Delhi, September 10: The composer of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem Pranav Ajayrao Malpe has clarified that there is no truth behind rapper Krishna Kaul's allegation that the song is a copy of his 2017 track titled 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas'.

The theme song of the 2020 edition of the league 'Aayenge Hum Waapas' goes with the current condition across the world with people looking to return to normalcy after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The tagline goes:

"The greater the setback...The stronger the comeback." Speaking to ANI, Malpe said he was shocked when he was initially told about the claims of Kaul. Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Joins KXIP Nets Ahead of IPL 2020, Says 'Lo Main Aagaya' (Watch Video).

"I was shocked. My composition is original and has not been inspired by any other artist's work. It has been created by me and my team through our hard work and efforts," he said.

In fact, nipping the plagiarism claim in the bud, Malpe also displayed a certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), which clearly states that his song is an original.

"I would like to share with you a certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) which is based on the findings of four well-known music composers who compared the two songs. The certificate clearly clarifies there is no similarity between the songs," he said.

While the composer did show the certificate, Kaul had on social media made it clear that his management and legal team was looking into the matter. When asked the singer said he had not received any legal notice.

Asked how he bagged the honour of composing the song, Malpe put it on hard work and blessings from the Almighty. "I think God's grace, hard work, and luck helped me get this opportunity and I'm thankful for it," he said.

While Kaul did thank his fans and followers for bringing the IPL anthem to his notice, ANI's efforts to get in touch with him failed as he didn't respond to messages sent to him.

The 13th edition of the league gets underway on September 19 and will be played across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season. IPL Theme Songs: 'Aayenge Hum Wapas’ for 2020 Edition and All Other Popular Indian Premier League Anthems Over the Years (Watch Videos).

Interestingly, it will also be the first time that now-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni will walk onto the pitch after first taking a sabbatical post India's exit from the 2019 World Cup in the semi-final and then calling it a day on August 15 this year.

