Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.
Chennai Super Kings Innings:
Robin Uthappa lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 50
Ruturaj Gaikwad run out (Ravi Bishnoi) 1
Moeen Ali b Avesh Khan 35
Shivam Dube c Lewis b Avesh Khan 49
Ambati Rayudu b Ravi Bishnoi 27
Ravindra Jadeja c Manish Pandey b Andrew Tye 17
MS Dhoni not out 16
Dwaine Pretorius lbw b Andrew Tye 0
Dwayne Bravo not out 1
Extras: (B-4, LB-7, W-3) 14
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 210
Fall of wickets: 1-28 , 2-84, 3-106, 4-166, 5-189, 6-203, 7-203.
Bowling: Avesh Khan 4-0-38-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-49-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-41-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-35-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-24-2, Deepak Hooda 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI
