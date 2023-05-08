Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Punjab Kings innings:

Prabhsimran Singh c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Harshit Rana 12

Shikhar Dhawan c Arora b Rana 57

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Harshit Rana 0

Liam Livingstone lbw b Varun 15

Jitesh Sharma c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Varun 21

Sam Curran c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Suyash Sharma 4

Rishi Dhawan b Varun 19

M Shahrukh Khan not out 21

Harpreet Brar not out 17

Extras: (B-4, LB-3, NB-2, W-4) 13

Total: (for 7 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-29, 3-53, 4-106, 5-119, 6-139, 7-139.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 3-0-32-0, Harshit Rana 3-0-33-2, Andre Russell 1-0-19-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-26-3, Suyash Sharma 4-0-26-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-29-0, Nitish Rana 1-0-7-1. (MORE)

