Abu Dhabi, Mar 1 (PTI) Nearly seven years after they were granted Test status, Ireland secured their maiden win in the longest format, defeating Afghanistan by six wickets in a one-off Test here on Friday.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirne anchored the 111-run chase in their second essay with an unbeaten 58 off 96 balls after pacer Mark Adair's eight-wicket match haul (5/39 and 3/56) to secure their first-ever win in eight Tests.

Also Read | Jude Bellingham Will Play Against Valencia After Recovering from Ankle Sprain, Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan's first innings had lasted just 54.5 overs, folding up for 155 with Adair returning with his maiden five-wicket haul, taking advantage of the swinging conditions at the Tolerance Oval here.

He was ably supported by Craig Young (2/31), Curtis Campher (2/13) and Barry McCarthy (1/28).

Also Read | WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals 'Slight Adjustment in Mindset’ As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

If not for the patient opening knock of 53 by Ibrahim Zadran and the resistance shown by Karim Janat (41 not out) towards the end, Afghanistan would have ended up with a much lower first-innings score.

In reply, Ireland stuttered at the start before Campher (49) and Harry Tector (32) stabilised the innings.

Despite a brief comeback by Afghanistan, Ireland's middle and lower order put up a solid performance. Aided by mature knocks from Paul Stirling (52), Lorcan Tucker (46) and Andy McBrine (38) Ireland made 263, giving them a handy first-innings lead of 108 runs.

In reply, Afghanistan managed 218 runs in the second innings with Adair and McCarthy claiming three wickets each to set an easy 111-run target.

Afghanistan's top and middle order offered some resistance with crucial knocks from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (55) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46). But Adair removed Shahidi and, along with McCarthy and Craig Young, strangled the scoring rate, returning with 3/24.

Afghanistan, however, reduced Ireland to 13/3, thanks to a stunning opening spell from Naveed Zadran (2/31) and Nijat Masood (1/27).

But Balbirnie held fort in his two-hour knock, combining first with Paul Stirling (14) and then with Lorcan Tucker (27 not out) to eke out the win with two days to spare.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had on June 22, 2017 confirmed Ireland as Full Member, according them the Test status. But since then, the team has lost seven matches -- twice to England and Sri Lanka, and one each to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Incidentally, Afghanistan had also secured their first win in Tests against Ireland in 2019.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan 155 (Ibrahim Zadran 53; Mark Adair 5/39) and 218 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 55; Craig Young 3/24, Barry McCarthy 3/48, Adair 3/56) lose to Ireland 263 (Paul Stirling 52; Zia-ur-Rahman 5/64) and 111/4 (Andy Balbirnie 58 not out) by six wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)