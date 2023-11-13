Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav became the latest recipient of the 'Fielder of the Match' award for his exceptional efforts against the Netherlands as India ended the group stage unbeaten.

Surya barely had any time to make an impact with the bat, but on the field, he stood out and made his presence felt. India's fielding coach T Dilip, who has brought memorable innovations to how the prize is awarded, called the team as well as the management out on the field and revealed the name of the contenders on the big screen instead of displaying it on the usual screen.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Venue, Team Purse and Other Details You Need To Know Ahead of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event.

KL Rahul, Suryakuamr Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the chosen candidates for the award and a picture of them popped up on the big screen. As soon as Surya's name was announced, Ishan Kishan made a prediction that the right-handed batter would walk away with the gold medal.

The moment of truth came as people one after another started to raise placards to announce Surya as the winner. The gold medal was presented to him by left-arm throwdown specialist coach Nuwan Seneviratne.

Also Read | India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Gifts Virat Kohli Signed Cricket Bat to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak During Official Visit at 10 Downing Street.

Dilip hailed Nuwan's efforts and said in the video posted by BCCI, "Tirelessly working behind the stumps playing dual roles. But especially in the fielding he has been my right shoulder my everything."

After claiming his reward Surya thanked the fielding coach and said, "He (Dilip) has been behind me since one year finally I think this is the reward."

Coming to the match, the Indian team successfully defended their total successfully and clinched a 160-run win. Kohli and Rohit stepped up in the bowling department claiming a wicket each while the star bowlers did their magic and ended the league stage on a high note.

Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

India will now face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday which will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup, hoping to change the past result and march towards the final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)