Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], February 11 (ANI): Head coach Thomas Brdaric wants Chennaiyin FC players to go out all guns blazing and make use of every opportunity that comes their way when they host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennaiyin are undefeated in their last three home games and look to extend that run as they take the field for their penultimate home game of the season at the Marina Arena.

Also Read | AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The team went down fighting against the Kerala Blasters in their previous fixture and will be aiming to get back to winning ways and secure all three points in front of their home fans.

The Marina Machans had powered their way to a solid 1-0 victory in their matchup against East Bengal earlier in the season and they will be determined to replicate that result when the two sides meet tomorrow.

Also Read | Venkatesh Prasad Alleges Favouritism in KL Rahul's Selection; Says Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill Deserve a Chance in Test Team.

Speaking about the upcoming match and what he expects from his players, coach Thomas Brdaric said, "I'm convinced that we will put up a better show compared to that match from Kerala. It will be a hard battle. We have to deliver tomorrow, we have to be very concentrated, and we can't neglect in concentration. So we have to show maximum power on the field."

Under their German coach, Chennaiyin FC have been a formidable side in front of goal, scoring 28 goals in the current league season. Talking about their attack and the improvements required to achieve maximum points from their remaining three games, Brdaric said "The identity is clear that we want to play offensive football. Now we need a good balance in our game, that we are still able to score, and that everybody is working better in defending. We have to be more disciplined, more structured, more robust, and stable in defending. I have a strict plan for the next weeks and months and this is how we can improve."

The 22-year-old shot-stopper Samit Mitra who has cemented his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper also stressed how his side is analyzing their performances and constantly seeking to improve. "We as a team, as a club, as a unit want to keep going on and give our best to the field and do everything for the fans. As the coach said, we analyze the mistakes, and we are working towards that, to make it right, and to improve in that matter." Mitra said.

East Bengal FC are coming off the back of a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United and are yet to win a game against the hosts in the ISL. With the sides playing out four draws in their five league meetings to date, Chennaiyin will be setting their sights on improving their head-to-head record against their opponents by completing a double over them this season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)