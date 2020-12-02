Panaji (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday announced that it has handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang. The decision has been taken after Tlang's direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

"Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to a show cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent. While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the committee," the ISL said in an official release.

The committee then concluded that the player committed 'serious misconduct', thus, a suspension of an additional game was imposed on Tlang, as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

Tlang remains ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6. (ANI)

