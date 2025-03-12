Mumbai, March 12: Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. This is the last league encounter of the current ISL campaign before the playoffs begin. Both sides are out of the top-six race, which will be rounded off with the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC tonight. ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Overcome Deficit To Hold Punjab FC to 2–2 Draw.

After 23 games each, Hyderabad FC is in the penultimate place on the points table with 17 points (four wins, five draws and 14 losses), whereas Kerala Blasters FC is ninth with 28 points (eight wins, four draws and 11 losses). Hyderabad FC secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on November 7, 2024, and will be eager to complete their first-ever league double over Kerala Blasters FC.

Hyderabad FC's Defensive Run

Porous Defence: Hyderabad FC has let go of multiple goals in each of their last two ISL games, facing defeats in both by a two-goal margin. Their last longer run of such results was a three-game stretch in April 2024, which included a 1-3 loss to Kerala Blasters.

Trailing for Long Periods: Hyderabad FC have spent 47.4 per cent of their game time trailing this season, the highest percentage in the league, and 16 percentage points more than Kerala Blasters FC (31.4 per cent). The team will want to assume greater control over proceedings early on in their final match of the season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Remain Unbeaten at Home With 2–0 Win Over FC Goa in ISL 2024–25.

Kerala Blasters FC Look To Iron Out Edges

Away Goals: Kerala Blasters FC did not find the back of the net in their last away game - a 0-2 defeat to FC Goa (February 22, 2025). If they go scoreless again, it will be the first time since February- March 2024 that they do so in consecutive games on the road.

Defensive Resurgence: Kerala Blasters FC wrapped up a five-game streak without a clean sheet with their 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC. To finish the season, their eyes will be set on registering consecutive shutouts for the first time since December 2023.

Head-to-Head

In their 12 face-offs so far, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC have won five and six games respectively. One match has produced a draw. Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman touched upon his thought process as a tactician managing injury issues.

"Every team have their ups and downs with injuries. I am not worried about it right now. We are just focusing on the last league match," he said as quoted by an ISL press release.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath reflected honestly on the entire season.

"We have had a lot of learning experiences throughout the season. There is always room for improvement, and we are focusing on that," he said.

Key Players to Watch

Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga has netted twice from outside the box this season, with only Bartholomew Ogbeche (5 in 2021-22), Marcelinho (3 in 2019-20), and Joao Victor (3 in 2021-22) having scored more such goals for the team in a single season. Overall, the 23-year-old has recorded five goal contributions in ISL 2024-25.

With seven goals and five assists, Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui has 12 goal contributions in 2024-25. The attacker has made 25 successful dribbles, produced 38 goal-scoring chances, and recorded 120 touches inside the opposition's box. Kerala Blasters FC's Milos Drincic has won 16 tackles, made 17 interceptions, won 42 aerial duels, rounded off 63 recoveries, 77 clearances, and averaged 45 passes per game at 85% accuracy.

