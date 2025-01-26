Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) are sitting atop the table, having won each of their last seven home games, and will look to extend this run. They have secured 37 points from 17 matches, with 11 victories and four draws to their name, having won three times and drawn twice in their previous five clashes.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are struggling for form, winless in their last four outings (one draw, three losses). They are third in the standings, with 28 points from 17 matches, comprising eight victories and four draws. The Blues are nine points behind the Mariners and will see this game as an enticing opportunity to close the gap directly with a win.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scored in each of their last 16 home matches. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last 12 games, marking their longest streak of this kind in the ISL. This comes after they kept five clean sheets in a row to start their campaign.

However, the Blues have the chance to make history by completing their first league double over the Mariners, following their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The Mariners boast a strong aerial presence, scoring eight headed goals this term, the most in the league, while conceding just one. Bengaluru FC have also shown their aerial prowess, with Sunil Chhetri netting five headed goals, just one short of the competition record for a single season (Petar Sliskovic - 6 in 2022-23).

Jamie Maclaren has scored four match-winning goals this season, the most by any player. The Mariners have won all six matches in which he has scored. Overall, he has delivered 12 key passes and recorded 63 touches in the opposition's box.

The Mariners have produced 194 goal-scoring chances in the league, the second-best after NorthEast United FC (205). This highlights their creative acumen and the team's ability to work in tandem to create consistent opportunities for their efficient frontline.

The Blues have scored 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season, the most by any team. This shows they are a persistent threat to the opposition until the final whistle, and their offensive depth allows them to make comebacks.

With 14 assists in his ISL career, Naorem Roshan Singh is on the cusp of becoming Bengaluru FC's all-time top assist provider. His expected assists (xA) of 2.39 are among the highest for Indian players this season. He has averaged 32 passes per game at 75% accuracy, winning 61 duels, making 70 recoveries, and creating 19 goal-scoring opportunities.

Head-to-Head: The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the ISL. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won six matches, while Bengaluru FC have won twice. Two games have ended in draws.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina admitted that the race for the top spot is competitive.

"We are going to keep fighting. You know, we knew that it wasn't going to be easy to win the League Shield. It's never easy. And we still have some points of difference with the second team," Molina said as quoted by an ISL release.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza hoped that an exciting contest is on the cards.

"It is a big match. It's a contest of good players against good players. I hope we can present a good game for everyone," he said.

Key Players & Milestones:

Manvir Singh (149) is on the cusp of becoming the 12th player in the ISL to complete 150 league appearances. He is also a solitary strike away (21) from being the second outright top-most goal-scorer for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant after Dimitrios Petratos (24) in the league.

Bengaluru FC's Ryan Williams has had a stellar season, registering five goals and four assists in 11 appearances, across 747 minutes - aggregating a goal contribution every 67.9 minutes. He has produced 21 scoring opportunities and notched a 31.25 per cent goal conversion rate.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Lalengmawia Ralte has been a midfield powerhouse this season. He has averaged 45 passes per game at 84 per cent accuracy, winning 71 duels, rounding off 96 recoveries, in addition to recording 11 clearances and 22 interceptions so far. (ANI)

