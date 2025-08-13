New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) CEO Raghuram Iyer believes that the National Sports Governance Bill is what the nation needs to become a "sporting superpower".

The bill was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare.

The upper house of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was passed in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, on Monday.

IOA President PT Usha delivered a heart-stirring speech and offered her support to the National Sports Governance Bill. Raghuram heaped praise on Usha for her "fantastic speech" in the Parliament while emphasising the importance of the National Sports Governance Bill in the long-term perspective.

"The agenda was short and simple, and I think it was unanimously passed by the house, giving us the go-ahead to go and submit the bill. Absolutely, I think she delivered a stirring speech in Parliament, and I find it truly fantastic. It's exactly what the nation needs when it has such massive aspirations to become a sporting superpower. I think governance is key, and really hats off to all the people involved in getting this bill passed," Raghuram told ANI.

Usha, who had previously raised her concerns about the National Sports Governance Bill, cited an example of her experience to underscore its importance and said, "In 1984, I lost a medal by one hundredth of a second. I did my best, but the system was not there to support us. This bill will help sportspersons. It was a long wait for this bill."

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh believes the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will bring transparency in the game, and it is a significant decision.

Sanjay gave his take on both bills and told ANI, "This is a very good decision in the interest of the game. This will bring transparency in the game." (ANI)

