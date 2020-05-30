Sports News | Italian Football Season to Resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

Milan [Italy], May 30 (ANI): The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season.

All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and then Serie A will resume from June 20, Goal.com reported.

Serie A also confirmed that this decision was taken following the go-ahead given by Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora.

Although the finals of Coppa Italia will be played on June 17, dates for the semi-finals are still to be determined. Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The assembly of Lega Serie A met today [Friday] in the presence of all 20 associated clubs in a video conference. The clubs welcomed the green light to the return of Serie A communicated yesterday by minister Spadafora and unanimously voted on the dispute of the four matches of the 25th matchday (Atalanta v Sassuolo, Hellas Verona v Cagliari, Inter v Sampdoria and Torino v Parma) on the weekend of June 20-21 and the planning of matchday 27 starting from Monday, June 22," Serie A said in an official statement.

"Furthermore, welcoming the wish of minister Spadafora, the sporting activity of the 2019-2020 season will resume immediately with the Coppa Italia, of which the final is scheduled for June 17. Dates and times of the matches will be announced by Lega Serie A in the coming days," it added.

Before the suspension of Serie A, Juventus was at top of the league standings.

The side was slated to face off against Milan in the second leg of the Coppa semi-final in Turin on March 4. In the other semi-final second leg, Napoli was slated to face off against Inter Milan.

Earlier, Germany's Bundesliga had become the first major football competition to resume its suspended season.

Premier League has also put aside June 17 as the possible restart date. (ANI)

