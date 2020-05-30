Eddie Nketiah Birthday Special: Facts to Know About Arsenal’s Rising Football Superstar

Young Arsenal sensation Eddie Nketiah will celebrate his 21st birthday today (May 30, 2020). Born in Lewisham, London, the pacy winger began his footballing journey at Chelsea’s youth academy but moved across London to play for Arsenal in 2015. The forward has been getting regular opportunities this season since the turn of the year to prove himself under new manager Mikel Arteta. So on the occasion of the Nketiah’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Arsenal Players Resume Training; Maintain Social Distancing at London Colney, First Club to Reopen Ground Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.
Known for his pace, movement and dribbling skills the youngster’s playing style has been compared with legends of the Premier League such as Arsenal great Ian Wright and former Tottenham Hotspur forward Jermain Defoe. Nketiah has been sensational for the north-Londoners at the youth level and is expected to do bigger things on the senior level as well. Even Nketiah’s manager at Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa described him as a 'young, important player in English football'.
Lesser Known Facts About Eddie Nketiah
- Eddie Nketiah was born on May 30, 1999, in Lewisham, London.
- The forward was scouted by Chelsea at the age of nine while playing for local club Hillyfielders.
- In his youth academy days, Nketiah played with now Chelsea regulars such as Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
- After being released by Chelsea, Nketiah joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 2015.
- Nketiah played for Arsenal’s Under-18s and Under-23s in the same season.
- He was handed his Gunners debut by Arsene Wenger in 2017 during Europa League game against BATE Borisov.
- Nketiah has represented England at the U18, U19 and U21 level.
- Eddie Nketiah is still eligible to play for both Ghana and England national sides at the international level.