Sports News | ITF, 4 Grand Slams Join USD 3 Lakh to Support Wheelchair Tennis

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and four Grand Slam tournaments have come together to pledge over USD 3,00,000 in financial support for wheelchair tennis.

"The fund will provide grants to help wheelchair athletes and national association event hosts impacted by the suspension of the Wheelchair Tennis Tour and postponement of major wheelchair tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said ITF in a statement.

So far, 88 ITF-sanctioned wheelchair events have been postponed or cancelled since the ATP, WTA and ITF tours were suspended on March 12, including the World Team Cup, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The Wheelchair Tennis Tour is currently suspended until July 31 in alignment with other professional circuits.

"Wheelchair tennis players who earned less than USD 1,00,000 in prize money in 2019 ranked inside the top 20 of the Wheelchair Tennis Tour rankings in the men's and women's open division, and the Top 15 in the quad division, will be eligible to apply for a grant," added the statement.

This fund follows the announcement of the Player Relief Programme, a similar joint initiative of tennis' seven major stakeholders, which will provide financial support to approximately 800 ATP/WTA singles and doubles players. (ANI)

