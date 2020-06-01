Harvey Elliot Rejected Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos Ahead of Liverpool Move

Harvey Elliot and Sergio Ramos (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Hervey Elliot is one of the most exciting youngsters in the world at the moment and the 17-year-old recently revealed that he rejected the chance of joining Real Madrid in 2019 because of Sergio Ramos. Coming through the youth ranks at Fulham, Elliot is the youngest Premier League debutant and was one the books of the Spanish Giants before moving to Liverpool at the start of last season. Celtic and RB Salzburg Show Liverpool and Other Football Teams How to Celebrate Title With Social Distancing.

Before joining the Merseyside club, Harvey Elliot was being shown around Santiago Bernabeu with the young sensation looking for a new club. With hopes of convincing the teenager to move to the Spanish capital, Los Blancos offered him a chance to meet current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, which he declined, stating that he ‘does not like’ the Spanish defender. Liverpool May Win English Premier League Title at Neutral Venue.

Harvey Elliot said the reason he rejected a chance to meet the Los Blancos captain was the role the 34-year-old played in the injury sustained by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the 2018 UEFA Champions League final between the two sides. ‘No, it's okay, thanks. I don't like him after what he did to Mo Salah,’ Elliott is quoted as replying by The Athletic.

The winger was a wanted man last summer as according to reports he turned down offers from Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City to join Liverpool – a team he and his dad support.

Since his move to Merseyside, the youngster has continued to impress and has played for the first team in the league as well as the cup competitions. Elliot has been tipped to be a great success at Liverpool and could be the natural replacement of Mo Salah in the team.