Adelaide, Dec 8 (PTI) Facing severe criticism for his verbal send-off, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has refuted Travis Head's claim of saying "well bowled" during the Pink-ball Test alleging him of gross misrepresentation of what transpired after the southpaw's dismissal.

Siraj's fiery celebration after dismissing Head, who scored a counterattacking 140, sparked heated exchanges, adding drama to the second day of the Pink-ball Test here on Saturday.

Expressing disappointment at Siraj's conduct, Head claimed that he said "well bowled" after being castled by a low toss, a statement the Indian dismissed as a lie.

“It was a good battle. I loved bowling to him. He has batted really well for his 140,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on Star Sports.

“When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion. When I got him out, I celebrated but he abused me,” said Siraj.

“It's a lie that he said ‘well bowled' to me."

The incident unfolded after Siraj, having dropped the local hero on 76 earlier in the day, conceded a six to him. The Hyderabadi responded immediately, castling Head with a low full toss and celebrating animatedly, while instructing him to walk back. Head reacted with a few verbal volleys of his own before leaving for the dressing room. Siraj was subsequently booed by the record 50,000-plus Adelaide crowd. The pacer was later seen discussing the crowd's reaction with the umpires.

"You can see what he actually said on TV. Initially, I only celebrated but he was the one who started the conversation. In the press conference, he lied that he said ‘well bowled.' You can go and check the highlights again," Siraj said.

"We don't disrespect anyone. I respect every cricketer. Cricket is a gentleman's game but the way acted after getting out was uncalled for.”

Head's brilliant innings of 141-ball 140 was the backbone of Australia's total of 337 in 87.3 overs, even as wickets fell around him. He played a pivotal role in helping Australia secure a commanding 157-run first-innings lead.

"Well, I said 'well bowled', but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings," Head told 'Fox Cricket' on Saturday. "But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that's how they want to represent themselves and so be it."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan, who was involved in the infamous Monkey-gate scandal in Australia in 2008, backed Siraj.

"You did right. He (Travis Head) never said ‘well bowled.' Australians don't say this to anyone. I have had my fair shares of battles with them in the past. You should be proud of yourself. You were excellent,” said Harbhajan.

