Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn are all too familiar with the heartbreak of being a South African in ICC events, and as the Proteas broke the jinx by entering their maiden T20 World Cup final, both men felt emotionally overwhelmed. South Africa handed a nine-wicket thrashing to Afghanistan in the semifinals in Tarouba, Trinidad to make the final after seven semifinal disappointments of the past. Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi Becomes Bowler With Most Wickets in Single Edition of ICC T20 World Cup.

Steyn, the premier fast bowler of his time, was as delighted to see his country in the showpiece's final, and lauded the pace bowlers for producing a brilliant effort to bowl out the Afghans for a feeble 56.

We’re in the Finals — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 27, 2024

Couldn’t be happier for @AidzMarkram and the team, one more to go. — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 27, 2024

It’s emotional down here. We’re into a final — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 27, 2024

Proteas with the bit between their teeth! It’s been destructive poetry in motion. Beautiful to watch — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 27, 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also lauded the rivals for reaching the title clash, even though they were crestfallen by the result in the semifinals. Anrich Nortje Takes Most Wickets for South Africa in Single ICC T20 World Cup Edition.

Not exactly the ending we hoped for in this #T20WorldCup, but hats off to #AfghanAtalan for an unforgettable performance throughout the event. 🙌 Congratulations to @ProteasMenCSA for securing their first-ever final berth in World Cup cricket. 👍#GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/ZiLnLudHlX — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 27, 2024

The South African government too congratulated the team for achieving a historic feat.

"Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets."

