England forward Ivan Toney wants to repay Brentford by pulling them out of the relegation battle as the Premier League enters the second half of the season. Toney was banned for eight months in May last year from all football activities due to his involvement in betting activities. Toney's ban has been issued by an independent Regulatory Commission. With Brentford stuck in 16th place, just four points away from entering the relegation zone, Toney is confident of inspiring his team by firing goals and pulling them to safety. Pep Guardiola Compares Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden With Barcelona Duo Xavi Hernandez-Andres Iniesta.

"The club was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part," Toney said in an interview with Sky Sports and The Daily Mirror.

Despite the interest from elite Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, Toney is keen to stay with the club and looking to repay the faithful fans who sang his name in the Gtech Community Stadium while he was serving his ban.

"Even when I wasn't at their games, they were singing my name. And I got loads of messages on social media. A friend of mine sent me a video of the fans singing my name, I got goosebumps to know that they're still behind me, even though I'm not there," Toney said.

"Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can't thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it's kind of like I have a lot to repay," Toney added.

Brentford are currently suffering from long-term injuries, with forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade continue to sit on the sidelines, while Yoane Wissa is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with DR Congo. Key players like Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are also recovering from their respective injuries. With players continuing to pile up on the injury list, Brentford players have accumulated the most missed days due to injuries out of any Premier League club in the 2023/24 season. FA Cup 2023–24: Kevin De Bruyne Back for Manchester City in 5–0 Win Against Huddersfield; Arsenal’s Struggles Continue in 2–0 Loss to Liverpool.

"With Brentford, they're struggling at the moment but I'm sure when I'm back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they've been in. I can't wait to get back and be helping my teammates," Toney said.

Brentford will return to action on Wednesday in the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

