Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season.

"Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a permanent move," Leeds United said in a statement.

Harrison joins the club for a third straight season, having played every game as Leeds won promotion to the top-flight during the last campaign.

The 23-year-old expressed elation over the move and said it was his dream to play in the Premier League.

"It's a great opportunity to come back to a great club where I have been settled for the past two years. Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine and to be doing that with Leeds in an amazing opportunity," the club's official website quoted Harrison as saying.

"Everyone at City would like to wish Jack the best ahead of the 2020-21 season," Manchester City said in a statement. (ANI)

