Adelaide [Australia], April 14 (ANI): Australia men's assistant coach Jeff Vaughan has left his post to take the full-time head coach role at Tasmania on a five-year deal.

Cricket Tasmania announced on Thursday that Vaughan, a former South Australia batter, would be returning to Tasmania to coach the men's cricket team. After his initial tenure as a senior assistant coach, Vaughan was promoted to the head coach of the team at the start of the 2019-2020 season. Vaughan will commence his contract with Cricket Tasmania in May 2022.

"I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out. I have been connected to the program throughout and am confident that I have continued to develop my coaching and leadership skill set to assist the development of the Tigers' program holistically and for the players as individuals," said Jeff Vaughan.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return, so I really can't wait to just get stuck in and am looking forward to maintaining the direction of the program for an extended period of time," he added.

The news came just a day after Cricket Australia formally announced Andrew McDonald as the new Australia men's head coach on a four-year deal.

Vaughan was appointed as assistant of the national team alongside Michael Di Venuto last year and was part of Australia's recent T20 World Cup win, their home Ashes triumph and historic Test series win in Pakistan. (ANI)

