Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim at carrying forward their newfound form and momentum when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 in IPL 2022 on Friday. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Kane Williamson's side got off to a rocky start but managed to bounce back with two consecutive victories. Now, they seems to have found form and momentum and surely, the 2016 champions will be very high on confidence when they face Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 25

The high-flying Knight Riders were handed a massive reality check when Delhi Capitals outplayed them by 44 runs in their last game. Shreyas Iyer's side has been in form in the competition so far and will aim to bounce back to winning ways. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

SRH vs KKR Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders are the bookmakers' favourite to win this clash. According to Bet365, Kolkata Knight Riders have 1.61 odds of winning this game as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's odds, which is 2.30.

SRH vs KKR Win Probability

SRH vs KKR Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders have a greater chance of winning this contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Knight Riders have a 56% chance of securing victory in this game, as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's win probability, which is 42%. However, this will change when the match begins and progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

