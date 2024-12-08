Wellington [New Zealand], December 8 (ANI): England batter Joe Root equalled Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid to become Test cricket's fifth-highest century getter on Sunday.

Root accomplished this feat during the second Test against New Zealand at Wellington. In the match, Root, after making just three in first innings, broke his string of low scores with a brilliant 106 in 130 balls in the second innings. His knock consisted of 11 fours and runs came at a strike rate of 81.53.

This was Root's 36th Test century, matching him with Dravid's tally. Root has the highest amount of centuries by an England batter. The highest amount of centuries in Test cricket are by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38).

This was Root's sixth Test hundred in 2024, equalling his own record for most Test centuries scored in a calendar year by an English batter. This year in Tests, Root has made 1,470 runs at an average of 56.53, with six centuries and four fifties in 29 innings with best score of 262.

The most Test centuries scored by a player in a calendar year are by Pakistan legend Mohammed Yousuf, who scored nine centuries in 2006.

With this win over New Zealand by 523 runs in the second Test, England has secured the three-match series by 3-0.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. England could not get the start they wanted and were reduced to 43/4. It was the next-generation of England stars, Brook and Ollie Pope, who put England back on track, run-by-run. A brilliant counter-attack saw them stitch a 174-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Brook smashed his eighth Test ton and second successive ton against Kiwis, continuing his love affair with the country. He smashed 123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes. Also, Pope went on to smash 66 in 78 balls, with seven fours and a six before being the fifth wicket taken by Will O'Rourke (3/49). After Brook's unfortunate run out by Nathan Smith, which caused England to lose seventh wicket, the visitors were skittled out for just 280 runs in 54.4 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for NZ was all-rounder Nathan Smith (4/86) alongside O'Rourke, who took three wickets. Matt Henry also took two wickets.

In their first innings, Kiwis could muster only 125 runs as four-fers from Atkinson (4/31) and Carse (4/46) totally demolished NZ. Kane Williamson (37 in 56 balls, with three fours) was the only player to touch the 20-run mark. They trailed by 155 runs. A 35-run partnership for the second wicket for by skipper Tom Latham and Williamson was the highlight of the inning.

In their second innings, England did lose Zak Crawley early. However a 187-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell (96 in 118 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) helped England back on track and gain a lead. Duckett also missed out on his century, scoring 92 in 112 balls, with six fours and a six.

A 95-run partnership followed between Root and Brook (55 in 61 balls, with five fours). A century partnership for the sixth wicket between Root (106 in 130 balls, with 11 fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (49* in 42 balls, with a four and two sixes) took England beyond the 400-run mark as they declared at 427/6.

Tim Southee (2/72) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Henry also got two wickets. Glenn Phillips also got a wicket.

With a target of 583 runs to chase, Kiwis crumbled to heaps and half their side was back in the hut for 106 runs. An entertaining 96 run stand followed between wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (115 in 102 balls, with 13 fours and five sixes) and Nathan (42 in 51 balls, with three fours and two sixes) for the eighth wicket that took the team beyond 200-run mark. However, it was not enough as they were bundled out for 259 runs in 54.2 overs, losing by 323 runs.

Stokes (3/5) was the pick of the bowlers for England, wiping the tail. Carse, Shoaib Bashir and Chris Woakes got two wickets while Atkinson got one. (ANI)

