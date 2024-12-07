England National Cricket Team attained a new high during the ongoing NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 2, when they became the first national to surpass half and million red-ball runs in the history of cricket. England started their second innings in the post-tea session on Day 2 and reached the landmark in their 1,082nd Test and are closely followed by Australia, who sit on 4,28,794 runs. Joe Root Completes ‘Century’ of Fifty Plus Scores in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2024.

England Cricket Attains New High

500,000 reasons to love England ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yvm1wRogeE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)