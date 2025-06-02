Cardiff, Jun 2 (AP) Joe Root hit a stunning 166 not out as England beat West Indies by three wickets at Sophia Gardens in the second ODI on Sunday to clinch the series.

England scored 312-7 with seven balls remaining in reply to West Indies' 308 all out in 47.4 overs — led by Keacy Carty's 103.

After winning the toss and putting on a ragged display in the field with four dropped catches and two missed runouts, England was reeling in its chase on 2-2 and 133-5.

But Root thumped two sixes and 21 fours, putting on 143 in 121 balls alongside Will Jacks, who made a vital 49, to lift England into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Root leapfrogged Eoin Morgan to become England's all-time leading ODI run-scorer during his 139-ball innings. Root has 7,082 runs, passing Morgan's tally of 6,957.

“I want to give as much as I can for England for as long as I can,” Root said. “I've still got a lot to give and a lot more runs in there and, hopefully, an innings like that shows that."

England's Harry Brook, who scored 47, enjoyed his first series win since becoming full-time white-ball captain.

Three ducks

========

Brandon King (59) and Shai Hope (78) backed up Carty but England fought back thanks to 4-63 from Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood's 3-37 as the Windies lost its last eight wickets for 103.

It seemed that total would be enough to set up a decider at the Oval on Tuesday but Root's 18th ODI hundred and his highest score in the format got England over the line.

His efforts were all the more remarkable after England lost three of its top five for ducks, including both openers as Jamie Smith pushed hard and nicked off and Ben Duckett flashed to deep third. Jos Buttler also failed to score any runs.

Alzarri Joseph took 4-31 in 10 overs.

Root's day

======

The 34-year-old Root dominated the day at Cardiff and scored the winning runs.

Root is also England's all-time leading scorer in test matches.

With the scores level, Root hit a four off Jayden Seales to seal the win and complete arguably one of his best innings in any format, given England's dreadful start.

England made an enforced change, bringing in seamer Matthew Potts for Jamie Overton, who broke a finger on Thursday as England won the first ODI by 238 runs at Edgbaston.

West Indies replaced Amir Jangoo with Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order. (AP)

