Auckland, October 14: Former New Zealand skipper John R Reid, the country's oldest surviving Test player, has died in Auckland, aged 92.

Reid, who was the 1959 Wisden Cricketer of the Year, made his debut for New Zealand against England in Manchester in 1949. The right-handed batsman played 58 Test matches and smashed 3,428 runs before retiring in 1965.

Reid, regarded as one of the world's best all-rounders during his heyday in the fifties and early sixties, captained the Kiwis in 34 Tests including, New Zealand's first three victories. Of his six Test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa at Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961.

Born in Auckland, and educated at Hutt Valley High School in Wellington, he played 246 first-class games, scoring 16128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60. He was later a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

