Michael Jordan to Donate $100 Million for Organisations Working to Promote Racial Equality, Social Justice

Charlottee, June 6: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” “Black lives matter,” the statement said.

“This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.” George Floyd Death: NBA Legend Michael Jordan Says He Is ‘Deeply Saddened, Truly Pained and Plain Angry’ About Killing of African-American.

Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.

Jordan also released a statement Monday on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police. “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said. “I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.” 'Justice for George Floyd': England Winger Jadon Sancho Reveals T-Shirt Over African American Killing After Scoring for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga.

Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

