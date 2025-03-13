Munich [Germany], March 13 (ANI): Joshua Kimmich has signed a contract extension with FC Bayern Munich, which will keep him at the club until June 30 2029, the club side's official website reported.

This summer will mark the 10-year anniversary of the 30-year-old at the club. During this period, Kimmich has won eight Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kimmich joined Der Rekordmeister ahead of the 2015/16 season from VfB Stuttgart following a two-year spell at RB Leipzig. In 429 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich, he has scored 43 goals and registered 115 assists.

Various reports suggested that Kimmich's time in Germany was nearing its end, with FC Barcelona and Arsenal among the clubs showcasing their interest in acquiring the defensive midfielder.

However, his recent contract extension will keep him with Germany's top side. After signing the contract extension, Kimmich revealed the reason behind his decision.

"At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That is what my decision was based on. For me at the moment, there is no better package of team-mates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here, and I am not finished yet," Kimmich said in a statement released by the club.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president, expressed his delight on Kimmich's contract extension and said, "Compliments to our sporting management and our board. FC Bayern needs players who not only bear the shirt but also responsibility - on and off the pitch. And Joshua Kimmich is one of those players."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO, added, "We are delighted that Joshua Kimmich will continue his journey at FC Bayern. He is someone who always leads from the front, be it at the club or as Germany captain. His hunger is unbroken, as we saw again in the Champions League round of 16. His determination and his commitment embody what FC Bayern stand for. He should be the bridge between our current generation and a new era."

In the international circuit, Kimmich has 97 caps for the German national team since his debut in May 2016. He netted seven goals and wore the captain's armband for his country last year. (ANI)

