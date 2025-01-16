Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on Delhi SG Pipers on Friday in a much-anticipated clash in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25. So far Soorma have won both their matches in the League; a 4-1 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and a 2-1 victory against Odisha Warriors while Delhi SG Pipers have lost both their encounters.

Speaking ahead of the game, JSW Soorma Hockey Club Women's Head Coach Jude Menezes expressed confidence saying, "Our team has shown great character in the last two matches, and this one will be no different. Savita and our defensive unit have been expectational in both the matches while the midfielders and forwards have gelled well and have showcased the goalscoring potential in the team," as quoted by Hockey India League.

Soorma Hockey Club sit on top of the table having secured six points from two matches and scoring six goals while conceding only two goals. On the other hand, Delhi SG Pipers are yet to find the back of the net in the League. However, with young Indian forwards like Deepika and Sunelita Toppo in the squad, the Pipers' dry run is not expected to last longer.

"Delhi SG Pipers are a strong side with talented players, and we respect what they bring to the field. However, we are focused on executing our game plan and maintaining the high standards we've set for ourselves. We have a few talented youngsters in the team that have done well so far and we aim to continue this form in the next game as well," Menezes added, as quoted by HIL.

With four matches remaining in the Pool stage, Soorma Hockey Club would require 6 more points to guarantee their qualification to the Final to be held on January 26. (ANI)

