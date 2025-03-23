New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) have agreed on a new two-year contract extension with head coach Juan Pedro Benali, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season, the club announced on Saturday, according to the official website of ISL.

Benali, who joined the club in May 2023, has ignited a transformative period for NorthEast United FC. His impact has been immediate and profound, steering the team to unprecedented heights.

In his first assignment, he guided the Highlanders to the semi-finals of the historic Durand Cup and took the club to within one point of ISL playoffs qualification, laying a strong foundation for future success.

The current season has witnessed a remarkable resurgence under Benali's leadership. The club achieved a historic milestone by clinching the Durand Cup title - the first major silverware in NorthEast United FC's history.

Furthermore, the team has secured a coveted spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs after a four-year hiatus, showcasing significant progress and fulfilling the aspirations of fans across the Northeast. The Highlanders finished fourth in the ISL standing and secured a 'home advantage' for the playoff where they will host Jamshedpur FC.

In light of the news, NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham praised Juan's leadership and spoke of his delight at the manager's decision to stay.

"I am ecstatic that our head coach Juan Pedro Benali has signed a new contract with the club. The way Juan has built this team is commendable with his insatiable hunger for improvement and success. We have a vision for the club and with Juan at the helm, we believe we can build something meaningful at NorthEast United FC," Abraham said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"I have truly special feelings for this football club. With John and Mandar we have a clear vision of what we want to build at this club. After two seasons, I feel at home at NorthEast United FC, with this incredible bunch of players, the coaching staff and the other staff. We are one big family, we're moving in the right direction and together we can build something meaningful at NorthEast that the fans will be proud of," Juan Pedro Benali expressed.

CEO Mandar Tamhane echoed Abraham's sentiments, emphasising the importance of continuity.

"Continuity is the cornerstone of our project at NorthEast United FC. Extending Juan's contract was an easy decision. It is a reflection of our dedication to continuity and our vision of empowering youth. We believe this long-term project will have a profound and lasting impact on football development in NorthEast India and Indian football," Tamhane said. (ANI)

