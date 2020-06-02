Sports News | Julian Nagelsmann Looks for Improvement Despite RB Leipzig's Victory over FC Koln

Cologne [Germany], June 2 (ANI): Despite registering a win over FC Koln, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann feels that there is room for improvement and his side did not defend well.

"It was a strange game with lots of ups and downs. We were a bit sleepy before they scored. We didn't defend as well as we can. Overall, I think we could play better," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying.

"It's hard to summarise things at the moment. A win was important for the table. Coming from behind was important too. It wasn't easy, but we deserved to win," he added.

RB Leipzig defeated FC Koln by 4-2 here on Tuesday and climbed to the third spot on Bundesliga table with 58 points, only behind Bayern Munich (67) and Borussia Dortmund (60).

Jhon Cordoba scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, putting FC Koln ahead of RB Leipzig. However, RB Leipzig did not take much time level the scores as Patrik Schick netted a goal in the 20th minute.

Christopher Nkunku then scored a goal to hand RB Leipzig a one-goal lead before the first-half came to an end. Timo Werner extended the lead shortly after the break.

The hosts cut the deficit thanks to a wonderful Anthony Modeste's strike in the 55th minute. However, two minutes later, Leipzig restored their two-goal lead as Dani Olmo struck his first Bundesliga goal. (ANI)

