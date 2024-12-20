Cape Town [South Africa], December 20 (ANI): Right-hand batter Kamran Ghulam and Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi's exceptional performances guided Pakistan to victory over South Africa by 81 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Newlands on Thursday.

With this win, Pakistan take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the last fixture to be played at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Also Read | Qatar vs Bahrain Free Live Streaming Online, Gulf T20I Championship 2024: How To Watch QAT vs BAH Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The Asian side got half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan (80), Babar Azam (73) and Kamran Ghulam (63) when compiling a total of 329 and that proved too much for the Proteas as a clinical bowling performance from Shaheen Afridi (4/47) and Naseem Shah (3/37) guided the visitors home.

It was Pakistan's fifth bilateral ODI series victory on the trot - following previous series triumphs over Australia and Zimbabwe in recent months - and they also become the first Asian side to have won a trio of ODI series in South Africa have also tasted success in the country in 2021 and 2013.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

It also helps Pakistan continue to build momentum prior to next year's Champions Trophy event as they bid to become just the second side to defend the trophy after Australia managed to win consecutive titles in 2006 and 2009.

Pakistan defeated arch-rival India in the final of the Champions Trophy tournament at The Oval in London seven years ago in 2017 and will be considered among the favourites for next year's event based on their current form in 50-over contests.

Rizwan was thrilled with the performance from his side, with the Pakistan captain paying special tribute to Ghulam for his Player of the Match heroics that arrived via some lofty late hitting.

"It was a fantastic team effort with everyone performing exceptionally well. As a captain, it's always a great feeling to see such a performance. Saim Ayub's positive start gave us a solid foundation so Babar and I decided to play a bit slower and consolidate the innings. However, Kamran Ghulam's innings really boosted us and took the game away from South Africa. Initially, we were aiming for a target of around 300 but his knock helped us reach a 320-plus total.," Rizwan said in the post-match presentation as quoted by the ICC.

"As a skipper, I had faith in Kamran Ghulam but I didn't expect him to play like he did tonight. I've played with him in the same region KPK and Peshawar but he showed a completely different side of his game today. He's a bright prospect for Pakistan," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was left to rue a late fadeout from his batters, who had received good innings from Heinrich Klaasen (97) and Tony de Zorzi (34) early in the chase.

"We had things under control in the first 25 overs but we let them express themselves in the last 25. We let the good work in the first 25 overs slip away," Bavuma said.

Pakistan 329 all out (Mohammad Rizwan 80, Babar Azam 73, Kwena Maphaka 4/72) vs South Africa 247 all out (Heinrich Klaasen 97, Tony de Zorzi 34, Shaheen Afridi 4/47). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)