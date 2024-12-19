Young Kwena Maphaka took a splendid return catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan during the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 on December 19. The young left-arm pacer came around the wicket to bowl and Rizwan ended up hitting the ball in his direction. Maphaka then did incredibly well to get low and grab the ball with both hands before landing well and hurling it in the air in celebration. Mohammad Rizwan, with that, was dismissed for 80 runs off 82 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes to his name.

Watch Kwena Maphaka's Splendid Catch off His Own Bowling, Here:

Kwena Maphaka to Rizwan, out Caught&Bowled!! What a catch! A length ball that hurries onto off stump, Rizwan c and b Kwena Maphaka 80(82).#Rizwan #SAvPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/gddzaoe6nt — Mohammad Jeelani Ansari (@MJ_ansari5) December 19, 2024

