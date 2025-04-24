New Delhi, Apr 24: Former spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Shehbaz Sharif of "sheltering and nurturing terrorists", suggesting that his country has a role in the Pahalgam terror attack in India which led to 26 deaths. In a post on X, the 44-year-old UK-based Kaneria said that Sharif has maintained a stoic silence on the attack, which is indicative of Pakistan's role. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India To Be Stopped By FanCode Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Danish Kaneria On Pahalgam Terror Attack

If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 23, 2025

Sharif may not have personally commented on the gruesome incident but the Pakistan Foreign Office has expressed concern over the loss of life.

"If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn't Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth - you're sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you," Kaneria, who was banned for alleged spot-fixing in English county cricket, posted on X.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for it.

In another post, Kaneria, only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a strong message against the attack on Thursday.

In a speech delivered in English, which is rare for Modi, he vowed to "identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers." He also said that India will pursue the attackers "to the ends of the earth" and the country's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

Danish Kaneria Lauds Indian PM

I commend Prime Minister @narendramodi for choosing to speak in English during the rally, ensuring that the world hears his warning loud and clear. Hopefully, just like in Gaza, this marks the beginning of the end for terrorism in South Asia. pic.twitter.com/XN6xlKWNSU — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 24, 2025

"I commend Prime Minister @narendramodi for choosing to speak in English during the rally, ensuring that the world hears his warning loud and clear. Hopefully, just like in Gaza, this marks the beginning of the end for terrorism in South Asia," Kaneria posted.

