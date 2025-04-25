New Delhi, April 24: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has termed the terror attack in Pahalgam as a "heartbreaking incident" and called on people to "act with humanity". In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam attack that left the nation reeling, Rashid Latif has called for unity and compassion across communities. No India vs Pakistan Matches in ICC and ACC Events? BCCI Reportedly Set to Boycott PCB Across Tournaments After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar on Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the country. Twenty-six people have died in the terror attack so far.

Speaking to IANS, Latif expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged both Muslims and Hindus to come together during these testing times. "Muslims and Hindus must stand united in these difficult times. It was truly a heartbreaking incident for everyone. Let us act with humanity," Latif told IANS in an emotional statement.

A Pakistan-based terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has further strained the political relations between the two neighbours with governments cancelling visas granted to people from across the border and asking them to leave the respective contry within 48 hours.

A 12-member crew and its producer from India involved in broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) too is stranded in Pakistan in a dilemma over their stay.

The incident has had a further impact on sporting ties between the two countries with Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem declining the invitation from former Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic one-day javelin throw meet to be held in Bengaluru on May 24. Though he had cited prior commitments as the reason for rejecting the invitation, the escalating tension between the two countries was the main reason for his decision. Former Pakistan Cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Kaneria Share Post In Solidarity With Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Raise Questions.

The bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan have stalled in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Indian men's cricket team recently refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that their women's team will not travel to India for the ICC Women's World Cup to be played in India in September. PCB has said the team will play its matches at a neutral venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 12:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).