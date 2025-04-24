After the devastating terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Indian sports streaming platform FanCode has taken a strong decision. The Indian sports streaming platform has decided to suspend the live streaming of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 with immediate effect. This strong move by FanCode reflects the rising diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan after the tragedy. The terror attack took place on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Islamabad United Stretch Lead At Top As Multan Sultans Suffer Fourth Loss.

FanCode Stopped PSL Live Streaming in India after the Palgham Terror Attack

Big Breaking 🔥 NO PSL BROADCAST IN INDIA 🚨 Fancode will stop streaming PSL 2025 from today after the incident in Pahalgam. ❌#PahalgamTerroristAttack #PSL2025 pic.twitter.com/mdnkO0pcBN — Abhishek (@askErAbhi) April 24, 2025

