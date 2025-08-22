Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): Kayaking and Canoeing Coach Laishram Johnson Singh hails the Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025, which is currently underway at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

All 36 states and Union Territories took part in the first-ever Games, which was an open-age category meet. This water sports carnival is the second Khelo India event in J-K after the Khelo India Winter Games held in Gulmarg.

Speaking to ANI, Johnson Singh said, "This (Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025) is a very good program. From accommodation to facilities, food to transportation, everything is well organised. The venue of the competition is also good, and the event is proceeding fairly."

Dileep Kumar, Kayaking and Canoeing jury of Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, expressed gratitude towards the Indian government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, adding kayaking and canoeing in Khelo India, and said winning medals in the Asian Games and the Olympics is our target.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for giving the preference to kayaking and canoeing to include in Khelo India with the support of all these federations and the government. We should achieve our target very soon by winning a medal in the Asian Games and qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, and that is our target," Dileep Kumar said.

Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep of all four gold medals at stake on Day 2 of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival here at the Dal Lake on Friday. Hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to their overnight tally while two more silvers left Odisha at No. 2 in the medal standings.

On another warm day, all four finals in canoeing and kayaking were scheduled in the second half of the day. Madhya Pradesh, a major force in water sports, won its first gold medal in the men's 500m kayaking doubles and never looked back after that to go No. 1 on the standings.

Seven gold medals have been decided so far, and on the final day on Saturday, 17 medals will be decided, and 10 of them will be in rowing. With several Services rowers representing the 28 states and Union Territories taking part in these Games, it should see some keen competition. All events being held here are Olympic medal events. (ANI)

