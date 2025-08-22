Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be in action in the league for the first time this campaign when they take on RB Leipzig this evening. The Bavarians heads into the fixture on the back of a 1-2 win over Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup final and full of confidence. Manager Vincent Kompany has his task cut out this campaign as he looks to get his team play at en even higher playing level. His focus will also be on Europe where Bayern Munich will look to weave their magic. Opponents RB Leipzig finished 7th last season and by their standards, finishing in the top four will be the bare minimum requirement here. Bayern Munich versus RB Leipzig starts at 12:00 AM IST. Vincent Kompany Under Pressure As Bayern Munich Eye European Breakthrough Ahead of Bundesliga 2025–26 Season.

Jamal Musiala is a long term injury for Bayern Munich with no date of return set for the youngster. Joshua Kimmich will partner Leon Goretzka in central midfield with Michael Olise as the playmaker. Harry Kane will be the key goalscorer in the team and he will be flanked by Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry on the wings.

Benjamin Sesko has made his move to Manchester United and his absence will be felt at the club. Lois Openda will lead the attack with Xavi Simons as the key no 10. Antonio Nusa and Johan Bakayoko will look to make use of their pace to create chances out wide. Nicolas Seiweld and Xaver Schlager will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Date Saturday, August 23 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Allianz Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich will take on RB Leipzig in the opening encounter of the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will be held at the Allianz Arena and will begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

