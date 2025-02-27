Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) Pacer Darshan Nalkande struck twice as Vidarbha reduced Kerala to 57/2 at tea after getting all out for 379 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Thursday.

At tea break, Aditya Sarwate and Ahammed Imran were batting on 31 and 10 respectively.

Also Read | Prague Masters 2025: R Praggnanandhaa Draws With David Navara; Aravindh Chithambaram Escapes Against Nguyen Dai Van In First Round.

Earlier, Vidarbha lost three wickets for seven runs before rallying to make 379.

Overnight centurion Danish Malewar was the first Vidarbha wicket to fall on the day, bowled by Nedumankuzhy Basil for a fine 153 off 285 balls. His dismissal was followed by two more quick wickets, as Vidarbha slipped to 297 for 7, after starting the day on 254 for 4.

Also Read | Rawalpindi Weather Updates Live: Wait Continues As Rain Delays Start of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Yash Thakur, who was 5 overnight, contributed 25, while skipper Akshay Wadkar chipped in with 23.

As far as Kerala bowling is concerned, pacers Eden Apple Tom and MD Nidheesh grabbed three wickets each, while there were two wickets for Basil.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 1st innings: 379 all out in 123.1 overs (Danish Malewar 153, Karun Nair 86; Eden Apple Tom 3/102).

Kerala 1st innings: 57/2 in 14 overs (Aditya Sarwate batting 31; Darshan Nalkande 2/8).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)