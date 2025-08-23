Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh continued their good form from Friday to finish on top of the medal tally in the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival that concluded at the Dal Lake here on Saturday. Odisha and Kerala finished in the top three largely due to the contribution of athletes who train at the Sports Authority of India centres in Jatpur and Alappuzha.

Madhya Pradesh, which won all four kayaking and canoeing gold medals at stake on Day 2, added six more gold medals on the final day on Saturday to win the team championship with a handsome tally of 18 medals. This included three silvers and five bronze medals. Twenty-four gold medals were at stake in the entire Water Games. Fourteen were in kayaking and canoeing, and 10 were in rowing, as per a press release from Khelo India.

Odisha and Kerala profited from SAI training centres in Jagatpur and Alappuzha. Twenty-one Khelo India Athletes, all from rowing, took part in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. They won two gold medals, two silver medals, and as many bronze medals in the 10 rowing events.

The performance of kayakers and canoeists who train at the five SAI centres across India excelled as well. Forty-seven SAI athletes won five golds, seven silvers and three bronze medals. Jagatpur, which had 15 athletes and many from Manipur at KIWSF 2025, was the best with three golds and five silvers. Odisha's Rasmita Sahoo was a standout athlete with two gold medals. Dally Bishnoi of MP was another.

Jammu and Kashmir did well as hosts. Mohsin Ali won the first gold medal of the Games in the 1000-metre men's Kayaking event. It was a career highlight for the youngster. Two more youngsters, Sajad Hussain and Muhammad Hussain, who train under SAI coach Zulfkar Ali Bhat at the Nehru Park centre at Dal Lake, added a medal each. J&K finished seventh with a gold, a silver and a bronze, the Khelo India press release added.

There was a lot of focus on Shikha Chauhan, Reena Sen and Pallavi Jagtab. Fresh from the historic silver medal at the Asian Canoe Slalom Championship in Guizhou, China, all three finished among the medals on the final day. Shikha won the kayaking singles slalom gold, and Pallavi finished No. 1 in the canoeing singles, where Reena (Uttarakhand) finished third. Shikha and Pallavi train in the state water sports facility in the Lower Lake in Bhopal.

The emerging talent in water sports was noticed at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. There were some upsets, too. Tokyo Olympian and Army rower Arjun Lal Jat, representing Delhi, was relegated to silver by Odisha's Aviraj in the men's single scull over a distance of 1000 metres. Aviraj (03.37.54 seconds) won a tight race against Jat (03.28.68 seconds). Shweta Brahmachari of West Bengal won the women's version of the race, clocking 04.00.86 seconds.

Results (All finals):

Canoeing & Kayaking:

K1 Slalom (men):

1. Hitesh Kewat (Madhya Pradesh) 01.13.07 sec

2. Aanak Chouhan (Gujarat) 01.14.57 sec

3. Vikash Rana (Meghalaya) 01: 17.52 sec

C1 Slalom (women):

1. Pallavi Jagtab (MP) 01.36.30 sec

2. Manasvi Raikwar (Maharashtra) 01.37.44 sec

3. Reena Sen (Uttarakhand) 01.39.59 sec.

C1 Slalom (men):

1. Dhruv Raj Dholpuria (MP) 01.27.05 sec

2. Vishal Verma (Uttarakhand) 01.27.62 sec

3. Nagidi Rajesh (Andhra Pradesh) 01.31.54 sec.

K1 Kayak slalom (women):

1. Shikha Chauhan (MP) 01.23.60 sec

2. Nagidi Gayathri (Andhra Pradesh) 01.24.98 sec

3. Elizabeth Vincent (Meghalaya) 01.28.95 sec.

K4 500m sprint (men):

1. Balamurali MJ, Aswinkesh VS, Alan Reji and Adarsh P Anil Kumar (Kerala) 01.29.38 sec

2. Harshvardhan Singh Shaktawat, Vishal Dangi, Yashu Vishwakarma and Nishant Rana (Uttarakhand) 01.29.94 sec

3. Ningthoujam Ngangba Singh, Lanthoiba Potshangbam, Konjengbam Nelson Singh and Laiphrakpam Sanatomba Singh (Manipur) 01.32.69 sec.

C2 500m sprint (women):

1. Rasmita Sahoo and Achoibam Sanatombi Devi (Odisha) 02.11.02 sec

2. Pragati Sharma and Dipika Dimar (MP) 02.13.07 sec

3. Salam Chaoba Devi and Ramkanya Dangi (Uttarakhand) 02.14.96 sec

K4 500m sprint (women):

1. Bidya Devi Oinam, Shruti Tanaji Chougule, Leichonbam Sonia Devi, Konsam Yaiphatombi Devi (Odisha) 01.50.89 sec

2. Swati Sahu, Ashly MK, Karishma Suresh, Pukhrambamroji Devi (Uttarakhand) 01.51.58 sec

3. Dally Bishnoi, Neelu Verma, Rukmani Dangi, Manvi Jat (MP) 01.52.38 sec.

Rowing:

Coxless Fours (women, 1000m):

1. Angel Mariya Raju, Vismaya Vipin, Trisna Anil Kumar, Meenakshy VS (Kerala) 03.31.50 sec

2. S. Tamil Selvi, Rose Mastica Meril, Rohini Priya, R Bagavathy (Tamil Nadu) 03.33.00 sec

3. Sonali Swain, Anushka Patel, Sonalika Das and Arunprit Kaur (Odisha) 03:33.77 sec

Coxless Fours (men, 1000m):

1. Bhopal Singh, Bhupandar, Kapil, Nitin (Delhi) 02.55.66 sec

2. Shme, Rohit, Sachin, Mohit Kumar (Haryana) 02:58.10 secs

3. Banti Sendhav, Harsh Tomar, Akshay Yadav, Dheeraj Verma (MP) 02:59.49 sec.

Coxless pair (men, 1000m):

1. Vipul Satish Ghurde and Jasmail Singh (Maharashtra) 03:12.13 secs

2. Harshpratap Singh Jat and Devraj Singh (MP) 03: 15.04 sec

3. Navdeep and Hardeep Singh (Telangana) 03:20.26 sec

Lightweight double scull (women, 1000m):

1. Santosh Yadav and Rukmani (MP) 03:34.26 secs

2. Sweeti and Anshika Bharti (Odisha) 03:38.43

3. Reena Kumari and Kiran Devi (Meghalaya) 03:40.21 sec

Single scull (men, 1000m):

1. Aviraj (Odisha) 03.27.54 sec

2. Arjun Lal Jat (Delhi) 03.28.68 sec

3. Ajay (Jharkhand) 03.30.34 sec

Double scull (women, 1000m):

1. Ashwani Kumaran, VP and Anna Helan Joseph (Kerala) 03:42.37 secs

2. Bhagyashree Ghule and Gursharanpreet Singh Kaur (Odisha) 03:43.200 secs

3. Vanshika Sahu and Priyanka Chahal (MP) 03:44.20 sec

Double scull (men, 1000m):

1. Bhupinder Singh and Prithvi Singh Cheema (Punjab) 03.08.63 sec

2. Arpit Singh and Pankaj Kulhari (Delhi) 03.09.89 sec

3. Suraj Singh and Rahul Chaudhary (Uttarakhand) 03.10.30 sec.

Coxless pair (women):

1. Manisha Dangi and Jigyasa Regar (MP) 03.40.58 sec

2. Jasmeen Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur (Punjab) 03.44.45 sec

3. Sruthimol Biju and Amala Rose (Kerala) 03.56.22 sec.

Lightweight double scull (men 1000m):

1. Sumit Rathi and Harinath Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 03.11.11 sec

2. Ramanpal Singh and Jaspal Singh (Chandigarh) 03.12.41 sec

3. Sinesh Kumar and Vineet Thalod (Rajasthan) 03.13.89 sec

Single scull (women):

1. Shweta Brahmachari (West Bengal) 04.00.86 sec

2. Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 04.01.89 sec

3. Yumnam Chengloulembi Devi (Manipur) 04.02.61 sec. (ANI)

