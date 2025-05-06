New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The indigenous sport of Kho Kho is witnessing growing enthusiasm and fandom, with hundreds of school students flocking to the BIPARD ground in Bodhgaya to watch the action-packed matches that kicked off on Monday as part of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025. The Games, inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are being held from May 4 to May 15 across five cities in Bihar.

Kho Kho aligns strongly with India's mission to elevate indigenous sports on the global stage--a commitment reaffirmed during the recently held WAVES Summit 2025. At the BIPARD Ground in Bodhgaya, 16 teams--comprising 8 boys and 8 girls squads from 9 states--are competing in the high-energy Kho Kho matches from May 5 to May 9. The event features around 240 players, 16 coaches, 16 managers, and approximately 40 technical officers from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament. The game is being conducted at two indoor mat courts. National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across India are playing a pivotal role in nurturing talent in Kho Kho, alongside other sports. Also, universities and colleges offer admissions to Kho Kho players under the sports quota.

Additionally, Kho Kho players are increasingly securing government jobs based on their achievements in the sport, motivating many to take up Kho Kho at a young age and pursue it at senior levels.

In the boys' category, Group A comprises Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Bihar, while Group B includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. In the girls' category, Group A features Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar, while Group B consists of Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 8, followed by the finals on May 9.

Bihar is hosting the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games across five cities--Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai. As India's flagship talent identification and development event under the Khelo India initiative, KIYG 2025 brings together around 10,000 participants, including athletes and volunteers from all 36 States and Union Territories. A total of 28 sports are being contested, spanning Olympic, non-Olympic, and indigenous disciplines such as Kho Kho, Mallakhamb, Kalarippayattu and Thang-Ta. Shooting, gymnastics, and track cycling events will be held in New Delhi.

"Of late, Kho Kho has gained immense popularity and a growing fan base. It has evolved into a modern, competitive sport that resonates with young audiences. The KIYG provides an excellent platform for the promotion of indigenous sports like Kho Kho, which represents India's sporting culture and adds to India's soft power in the World. I wish all participating teams and young sportspersons the very best," said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

The KIYG is contested as a team championship, where both individual and team performances contribute to each state or Union Territory's overall medal tally. The contingent securing the highest number of gold medals is declared theoverall champion. The previous edition, KIYG 2024, was hosted by Tamil Nadu across four cities and saw participation from over 5,600 athletes. (ANI)

