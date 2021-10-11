Sharjah, Oct 11 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the IPL Eliminator to set up the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.

Skipper Virat Kohli made a 33-ball 39 while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 runs.

Spinner Sunil Narine rocked the RCB batting order with a four-wicket haul while Lockie Ferguson dismissed two batters.

Narine then returned to play an impact knock of 26 runs off 15 balls after Shubhman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) provided a good start to KKR.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (5) and Shakib Al Hasan (9) took the side home with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 138 for 7 in 20 overs (V Kohli 39, D Padikkal 21; S Narine 4/21, L Ferguson 2/30). PTI AT AT AH

Kolkata Knight Riders: 139 for 6 in 19.4 overs. (S Gill 29, V Iyer 26, S Narine 26, N Rana 23; Y Chahal 2/16, H Patel 2/19).

