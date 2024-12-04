Mumbai, December 4: Batter Heinrich Klaasen will lead South Africa in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan from December 10 onwards, with regular captain Aiden Markram busy in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Markram, who will feature in the second Test from December 5 onwards and has been rested due to the tight schedule between the third Test and the T20Is. Besides Markram, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs will also miss the T20I series as they are also involved in the ongoing Test series. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

Despite the absence of key players, South Africa's T20I squad boasts plenty of firepower, with Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi returning for the first time since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as per ICC.

All-rounder George Linde is also back in the T20I setup after a three-year gap, having last featured in 2021. Linde was in exceptional form during the CSA T20 Challenge, aggregating 171 runs at a strike rate of 178.12 and taking nine wickets at an impressive average of 18.33.

The squad, South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter said as quoted by ICC: "All 15 players are capped, and we are looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit." SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024: South Africa Pacer Gerald Coetzee Sustains Injury, Doubtful for Second Test Against Sri Lanka.

"In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game. We look forward to utilising him in this role after his previous experiences in 2021."

"We have also given George an opportunity again. He really earned his spot off the back of a strong domestic campaign, and his skills as a spinning all-rounder add important balance to the team. We're pleased to have Anrich and Tabraiz back in the squad. Their wealth of experience and skill significantly bolsters our bowling unit, enhancing both our pace and spin departments, which will be key against a strong Pakistan side," he concluded.

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

T20I Series Schedule

First T20I, December 10, Durban; Second T20I, December 13, Centurion; Third T20I, December 14, Johannesburg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)