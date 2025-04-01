Melbourne, Apr 1 (AP) Matt Kuhnemann's rollercoaster ride of taking 16 wickets in the Sri Lanka Test series before being reported for a suspect bowling action has taken another turn after he was included Tuesday on Cricket Australia's top list of contracted players for 2025-26.

Kuhnemann was voted player of the series as Australia swept both matches in Sri Lanka in February.

The left-arm spinner has played five test matches and taken 25 wickets, including two five-wicket innings.

He was forced to undergo testing for a suspect bowling action following the Sri Lanka tour, and was was cleared following an ICC investigation.

Kuhnemann "was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement unveiling the contract list.

Teenager Sam Konstas was also rewarded with his first Cricket Australia top-tier contract following his Boxing Day test debut against India. The 19-year-old Konstas brazenly scored 60 runs off 65 balls to set up Australia's victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground en route to a 3-1 series win.

"With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours," Bailey said.

"In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class level and in the international environment."

West Indies will host Australia in three Tests and five Twenty20s in June and July. Australia will travel to the Caribbean immediately after the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's starting June 11.

Australia's contract list for 2025-26: Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa. (AP)

