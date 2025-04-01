WWE's Monday Night Raw episode was full of action and some highly intense segments which is surely something fans wouldn't want to miss. With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the feuds are shaping up extremely well for the two-night event. This was WWE's last episode on its European tour with the O2 Arena in London witnessing a magnificent show. John Cena kicked off proceedings and was booed in his entrance and he had a war of words with Cody Rhodes before the WWE Undisputed Champion laid him out with the 'Cross Rhodes'. When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

The Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley Women's World Title match had a chaotic ending with Bianca Belair calling for a 'double disqualification' after which 'Mami' took out both of them. Plus, Gunther showed off his dark side as he left Jimmy Uso bloodied while Jey Uso's hand was tied to the rope. Also, Logan Paul hit the 'Paulverizer' on AJ Styles and a match between the two was made official for WWE WrestleMania 41.

John Cena, Cody Rhodes Engage in Promo Battle

The John Cena-Cody Rhodes promo battle was just what this feud needed before WWE WrestleMania 41. John Cena walked away from Cody Rhodes for the past two weeks but finally, these two had some words for each other as they confronted at the O2 Arena in London. The 'Cenation' leader, as usual, was greeted with fans chanting, "John Cena su**s" but the 16-time champion left no stone unturned in cutting a seriously good promo to which Cody Rhodes stepped up impressively. John Cena called Cody Rhodes a 'sociopathic nepo baby' and that he was an 'errand boy who got lucky' before the WWE Undisputed Champion hit back, saying he still considers him his hero but was he was also a 'piece of sh*t.'

John Cena, Cody Rhodes' Promo

Cody Rhodes Calls John Cena 'Piece of Sh*t'

The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes promo battle also featured references made to Vince McMahon, The Rock and Tony Khan and AEW (All Elite Wrestling), WWE's rival promotion. As John Cena started to leave the ring, Cody Rhodes taunted him saying the fans never chanted, "You can't wrestle" for him and went on to drop the 16-time champion with the 'Cross Rhodes' before pointing to the WWE WrestleMania 41 sign.

Cody Rhodes Lays Out John Cena With 'Cross Rhodes'

Gunther Leaves Jimmy Uso Bloodied With Jey Uso Zip-Tied

After being slapped last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Gunther got his redemption against Jimmy Uso, not just by beating him but also by leaving him bloodied in front of his brother Jey Uso. Gunther won the match after which he continued his assault on Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso making the save. However, as Jey Uso escorted a beaten-up Jimmy Uso out of the arena, Gunther attacked the two brothers and zip-tied Jey Uso's right hand with one of the ropes. He then unleashed a brutal assault on Jimmy Uso, leaving him bloodied while wiping some of it on his body. Jey Uso desperately tried to free himself but was helpless as Gunther wrecked his brother completely. WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Among Others Take Over Clash of Clans in Unique Crossover Ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

AJ Styles, Logan Paul Brawl

A Logan Paul and AJ Styles segment was announced for Monday Night Raw on March 31 and it lived upto the hype, with the 'Maverick' having the last laugh over the former WWE champion. The two superstars exchanged some words and the audience seemed to enjoy the segment. Logan Paul insulted the crowd, calling the fans 'broke' after which the two brawled and the former ended up hitting the 'Paulverizer', taking out the 'Phenomenal One'. Later, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official for WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns To Main Event Night One Of WrestleMania 41, LA Knight Retains US Championship and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley Women's World Title Match Ends in DQ

The Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley match for the WWE Women's World Title ended in a Disqualification after both the superstars attacked Bianca Belair inadvertently. Bianca Belair called for a 'double disqualification' which meant Iyo Sky retained the title. Rhea Ripley, irate with the decision, then proceeded to beat down both the superstars after a brawl ensued. Rhea Ripley proceeded to hold the Women's World Title to close out the show. This might just have paved the way for a Triple Threat for the Women's World Title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Other Matches/Events on Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio beat the tag team of Penta and Bron Breakker. The Intercontinental Champion accidentally hit Penta with the spear with Finn Balor going out of the way and the first-ever Universal Champion then went on to hit the 'Coup de Grace' on the Mexican wrestler to win the match. Tyler Bate, the local superstar returned to action as he teamed up with Pete Dunne to face the New Day (Kofi Kingston). The 'New Catch Republic' however lost the match in front of their home crowd with Kofi Kingston pinning Pete Dunne.

