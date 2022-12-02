Jakarta, Dec 2 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri endured a mixed bag outing in the second round, carding 2-under 70 on the weather-hit Friday to be placed tied third at the USD 1.5 million BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament here.

Lahiri is three shots adrift of the clubhouse leaders, Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut (66-67) and South African Mathiam Keyser, who are at 11-under at Royale Jakarta Golf Club in the Asian Tour season-finale, which is also part of the International Series.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs NEUFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Continuing his fine form, Veer Ahlawat was 3-under through 13 in the second round. He was tied third at 8-under with Lahiri (66-70), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (71-65), Kasuke Hamamota (66 and 2-under through 16) and Chan Shi-chang (69 and 5-under through 15) in the second round.

Indian golfers had a fruitful day as Gaganjeet Bhullar (69 and 3-under through 13) was lying T-12 while Ajeetesh Sandhu (7k1-68) and Karandeep Kochhar (69-70) were T-17 at 5-under.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play Tonight in Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of Star Forward Featuring in CMR vs BRA Line-Up.

Lahiri, disappointed with his second round, said, "I am quite happy with the way I've played so far, but a little disappointed with my scoring in the second round. I feel like I played much better, especially playing with Lee and jazz today who both shot six and seven under. Seeing them I felt like I shot two three over.

"It's nice to be back in Indonesia, and the course is playing nice. Obviously 26-27 holes today, so it was a long day. I am looking forward to enjoying myself and finding some rhythm, which is unexpected because I haven't played much. But I have some good memories, good energy. I kind of know how to manage this golf course."

Other Indians were Honey Baisoya (70-70) in T-23 at 4-under total, S Chikkarangappa (72-70) was T-34 at 2-under total, Udayan Mane (72-71) and Rashid Khan (72-71) at T-50th. SSP Chawrasia (71 and 1-over through 14) needed a strong finish in his last four holes to make the cut.

M Dharma (73-73) and Viraj Madappa (78-72), Aman Raj (73-78), looked certain to miss the cut, while Khalin Joshi (75 and 2-over through 12) had six holes to get inside the cut line, which seemed likely to fall at one-under or par.

Lahiri, the 2014 winner here and making a return to Asian Tour after a long gap, played 10 holes from his first round on Friday and finished at 6-under for the round. He added a second round of 70 which he started from the 10th and had five birdies against three bogeys.

Ahlawat, whose only blemish in the first round was a double bogey against seven birdies, was bogey free with birdies in 13 holes so far. He was three shots behind the leaders.

Jazz, the winner of this event in 2019, the last time it was played, fired a 65 to sit in third place, three behind the leaders. Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell (67) and Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand (69) are one stroke back.

Forty nine players were unable to complete their rounds as a result of delays caused by play finishing early on Thursday because of lightning.

England's Lee Westwood (66) is four under and South African Ernie Els (70) is two under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)